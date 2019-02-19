All3media Int’l Inks Russian Format Deal For Gordon Ramsay Series

All3media International closed its first format deal with Russia’s Che Channel for the local format adaption of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

Originally produced by Studio Ramsay for Fox, the series features celebrity chef Ramsay as he works to bring failing restaurants back for their grand re-openings. Top restaurateur Aram Mnatsakanov will host the Russian adaptation, which is titled Superchef. Aram hosted the Ukrainian adaption of Kitchen Nightmares and the Russian adaption of Hell’s Kitchen.

Produced in-house by Che Channel, the new adaptation will air this month on CTC Media’s action-entertainment channel.