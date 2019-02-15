‘The L Word’ Creator To Keynote MIPTV

MIPTV announced a keynote conversation with The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken to take place at this year’s edition.

MIPTV’s conference portion is organized around the theme of “Pushing Boundaries.” Chaiken, who is best known for creating the Showtime series The L Word, also executive produced Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she received an Emmy, and was the showrunner for the first four seasons of Empire. Chaiken has worked to highlight awareness around diversity and equal representation. She is currently under a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

MIPTV will take from April 8-11, 2019.