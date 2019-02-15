Nippon TV Picks Up South Korean Remake Of ‘Mother’

Nippon TV acquired the broadcast rights to the South Korean adaptation of its drama series Mother.

A Nippon TV original drama, Mother portrays the lives of modern women who are struggling to find new ways of living. Produced in 2018, the South Korean version, which stars Lee Bo-young as the lead, will air on Nittele Plus. Mother has also been remade in Turkey under the title of Anne, which has gone on to air in over 32 countries.

Hisashi Tsugiya, producer at Nippon TV, said, “I was absolutely surprised when I heard that CJ ENM wanted to buy the scripted format rights to Mother immediately after it was broadcast in Japan. They went on to work meticulously on the story of the remake so when I found out that it would air in 2018, I was really excited to see how it turned out.”