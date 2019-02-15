Nickelodeon Reveals 2019 Content Slate

Nickelodeon revealed the upcoming spin-offs, revivals, and additional programming featured on its content slate for the year.

For the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob Squarepants, Nickelodeon has planned an original one-hour special, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout (pictured), to premiere July 12, 2019. There are additional SpongeBob spin-off series in the works to focus on core characters from the original series.

The sketch-comedy series All That will be revived with a new cast, and a reimagined version of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader is planned. Other highlights include Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, a scripted music series from Simon Fuller and Ryan Tedder, and The Substitute.

Nick is also premiering two series targeted toward Hispanic audiences, The Casagrandes and Santiago of the Seas. A live-action movie of Dora the Explorer is also hitting theaters in the fall.