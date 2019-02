NENT Group Brings ‘Cryptid’ To Viaplay

Nordic Entertainment Group introduced its latest original series, Cryptid.

The short-form thriller takes place after the death of a high school student, which sets off a sequence of mysterious events in a lakeside town of Sweden. NENT Group’s Fredrik Ljungberg and Patrick Nebout and Mia Sohlman from Dramacorp are set to produce the series.

Cryptid is expected to debut on NENT Group’s Viaplay service across the Nordic territories in early 2020.