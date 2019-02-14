Turner Asia Pacific And UYoung Partner To Develop Animation IP

Turner Asia Pacific and China’s UYoung inked an agreement to develop new IP by UYoung.

Turner will provide its production and international distribution experience to UYoung’s team. The Chinese animation company produces and distributes animated content, such as its brand P. King Duckling.

Ricky Ow, president of Turner Asia Pacific, stated, “We’ve been impressed by UYoung’s vision to develop a homegrown Chinese IP and launch it together with us both in China and internationally. We are looking forward to working closely with them on this, with a collaboration that brings together global talent to tell Chinese-inspired stories.”