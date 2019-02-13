SPI/FilmBox Expands Distribution Deal With UPC Hungary

SPI/FilmBox signed a three-year extension deal for its distribution with UPC Hungary.

Additionally, SPI/FilmBox agreed to expand the number of FilmBox channels available to UPC Hungary subscribers. Gametoon HD, FightBox HD, DocuBox HD, and Eroxx HD have been added to the Hungarian cable operator’s FilmBox Premium package. Subscribers will also be able to access FilmBox content whenever through the FilmBox On Demand service.

Tamás Fülöp, CE regional director of Operation at SPI/Filmbox for Central and Eastern Europe, remarked, “We have an established and successful partnership with UPC Hungary. The best part of extending our partnership agreement with UPC is that Hungarian homes will now have a greater selection of FilmBox programs to choose from.”