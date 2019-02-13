Series Mania Announces UGC Writers Campus Selection

The Series Mania International Festival will once more be offering the UGC Writers Campus in partnership with UGC.

Series Mania announced the 2019 selection of 20 screenwriters for this year’s edition of the intensive workshop. As part of the UGC Writers Campus programming, Series Mania is welcoming André and Marie Jacquemetton as the Guests of Honor. The Jacquemetton couple wrote and produced six seasons of the AMC show Mad Men with Matthew Weiner. Find the complete list of participants online.

Laurence Herzberg (pictured), general director of Series Mania, stated, “As a major festival, it is Series Mania’s responsibility to provide the emerging generation of European creators the chance to foster original stories that will both resonate with audiences and the industry. This is the mission of UGC Writers Campus.”