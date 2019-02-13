Drive Sells ‘The World’s Deadliest Weather’ To BBC Earth

Distribution agency Drive secured international broadcast sales for factual content from Back2Back Productions.

Drive sold the third season of The World’s Deadliest Weather to BBC Earth and Discovery Italy, as well as the first two seasons to Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 and Singapore’s Mediacorp. France’s Science et Vie TV acquired the series’ second season.

Drive also closed deals with Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV for Body Cam Cops and with Mediacorp for the second season of The World’s Deadliest Drivers.