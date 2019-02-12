TV Distribution Veterans To Perform For Charity

TV distribution veterans Susan Bender and Sally Treibel will perform in the charity event titled “Ladies Night Out: An Evening of Fun & Female Empowerment,” as part of the Cabaret Cares fundraising event by Help Is On The Way.

Susan Bender was previously honored in VideoAge‘s International TV Distribution Hall of Fame. Bender entered the entertainment business in 1969 and ended up handling distribution in the Latin American market for Metromedia, Paramount, Harmony Gold, and her own company, Bender Media.

Hosted by Broadway performer Doreen Montalvo, the benefit will take place on March 11, 2019, in The Green Room 42 in New York City. Other performers include Leanne Borghesi, Kimberly Reid Dunbar, Theresa Sareo, Samara Ehrlich, and Ilene Kristen.