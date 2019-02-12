Series Mania And Berlinale Team Up For Drama Series Days

Series Mania and the Berlinale Co-Production Market continue their partnership in support of the Berlinale’s Drama Series Days.

Series Mania and the Berlinale have organized a “Project Exchange,” through which one project pitched at Series Mania is invited to pitch at the Berlinale, and vice versa. Today in Berlin, the historical crime drama Big Bones was chosen to be presented in Lille for Series Mania.

Laurence Herszberg, general director and founder of Series Mania, stated, “We have chosen Big Bones for its new take on the period drama. This project introduces very strong characters and action in the incredible and rarely seen setting of Vienna after World War II.”