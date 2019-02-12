Mondo TV Inks Agency Deal With Azteka Films

Mondo TV Iberoamerica signed a global agency deal with Azteka Films to develop key fiction projects.

As part of the agreement, Mondo TV Iberoamerica will negotiate commercial agreements with third parties to acquire production financing for Azteka Film’s portfolio of original series. For projects developed as part of the agreement, Mondo TV will handle distribution rights in all territories excluding Argentina.

Azteka Films is based in Argentina and is led by CEO and chairman Daniel Stigliano, and actress Maite Zumelzú.

Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager at Mondo TV Iberoamerica, remarked, “We are proud to have reached this agreement with a partner as important as Azteka Films. This strategic partnership represents a big growth opportunity for us; we look forward to achieving really positive results for key projects in the short-to-medium term.”