NBCUniversal International Networks Acquires ‘The Murders’

NBCUniversal International Networks picked up The Murders from About Premium Content (APC).

A Muse Entertainment original series in association with CityTV, the crime procedural drama follows a rookie homicide detective as she grapples with a mistake that has fatal consequences. The Murders will air from mid-2019 on Universal TV in the U.K. and Africa, as well as on 13th Street in France, Spain, Germany, and Poland.