History Orders ‘Project Blue Book’ For Second Season

History renewed the UFO drama series Project Blue Book for a 10-episode sophomore season from A+E Studios.

Based on the true investigations into UFOs conducted by the United States Air Force in the 1950s and 60s, Project Blue Book follows Dr. J. Allen Hynek as he leads a clandestine operation. The series’ executive producers include Robert Zemeckis, Jackie Levine, David O’Leary, Sean Jablonski, Barry Jossen, and Arturo Interian.

A+E Networks manages the worldwide distribution rights.