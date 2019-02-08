Rovio Adapts ‘Angry Birds On the Run’ Into Long-Form Special

Rovio Entertainment will be adapting Angry Birds On the Run into a long-form special that will be distributed by CAKE.

Produced by Rovio in association with Popcorn Digital, the live-action, short-form Angry Birds series premiered in November 2018 on YouTube. The series brings together Angry Birds Red, Chuck, and Bomb, as they embark on a mission to return to their game world.

Joe Lawson, senior vice president of Content Licensing at Rovio Entertainment, remarked, “The success of the series speaks volumes to not just the appeal of these characters, but to the incredible stretch of the Angry Birds universe that we can experiment with storytelling in such a unique way and have fans react so positively.”