Global Screen acquired the international distribution rights to The Master Butchers Singing Club.
Produced by MOOVIE with ARD Degeto and SWR, the miniseries takes place in 1920s Germany, when a young master butcher marries the pregnant fiancee of a friend who died. The young butcher moves to the U.S in order to provide for his new family.
Alexandra Heidrich, head of TV Sales & Acquisitions at Global Screen, called the newest acquisition “an inspiring, highly emotional family saga with big production values and a historically relevant, international topic.”
