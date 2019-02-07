Global Screen Acquires Rights To ‘The Master Butchers Singing Club’

Global Screen acquired the international distribution rights to The Master Butchers Singing Club.

Produced by MOOVIE with ARD Degeto and SWR, the miniseries takes place in 1920s Germany, when a young master butcher marries the pregnant fiancee of a friend who died. The young butcher moves to the U.S in order to provide for his new family.

Alexandra Heidrich, head of TV Sales & Acquisitions at Global Screen, called the newest acquisition “an inspiring, highly emotional family saga with big production values and a historically relevant, international topic.”