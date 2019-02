Fox Picks Up Comedy Format ‘Adam & Eve’

Fox picked up the pilot of the comedy format Adam & Eve.

Originally produced by Avanti Group and Twentieth Century Fox TV, the French-Canadian format depicts one family at three different stages of their lives, portraying young love, the parentings of kids, and retirement.

The series’ executive producers include the writer Jon Beckerman and Avanti Group’s Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman.