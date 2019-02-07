FirstLook TV Confirms Season Three Of ‘Nurses Who Kill’

FirstLook TV confirmed the production of the third season of Nurses Who Kill.

Co-produced along with UKTV’s Really, the third season centers on nurses and caregivers who have ended the lives of their patients. The crime docudrama series mixes dramatic reenactment with video footage of interviews with doctors, investigators, and family members. DCD Rights has already pre-sold the rights for the season to the Justice Network in the U.S.

Will Hanrahan (pictured), founder and creative director of FirstLook TV, stated: “Nurses Who Kill has always proved to be a successful brand worldwide and we are delighted that DCD Rights has already secured a US pre-sale for the show’s third outing.”