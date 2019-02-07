All3media Int’l Sells ‘Cheat’ To ARD Degeto

All3media International secured a pre-sale deal for Cheat with ARD Degeto in Germany.

The psychological drama has also been picked up in France Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand, among other territories. All3media International also announced pre-sales for drama series Baptiste. DR, ITI Neovision, RUV, and BBC Studios have acquired the rights for the drama. Meanwhile C More Entertainment picked up the SVoD rights for Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Both dramas come from Two Brothers Pictures.