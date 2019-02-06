Studio 100 Presents ‘Ella Bella Bingo’

Studio 100 Film is introducing the Norwegian animation Ella Bella Bingo.

Produced by Kool Produktion and The film follows two best friends, Ella Bella and Henry, who fear losing each other when a new boy moves into their neighborhood.

Thorsten Wegener, director of Business Operations at Studio 100 Film, commented, “We work closely with Frank Mosvold and his team and are very enthusiastic about this movie coming to life. It complements our portfolio at Studio 100 Film perfectly and I am convinced that Ella Bella Bingo will win over a broad international audience with its capturing story and high production value.”

Studio 100 Film will handle international rights to the children’s animation.