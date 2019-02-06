Flix Snip Partners with Rostelecom

Flix Snip has partnered with Russia’s national telecommunications operator Rostelecom to launch the premium, curated short form content service in the country.

The announcement was made today by Flix Snip founder and CEO Sebastien Perioche. Flix Snip features short format entertainment content, 20 minutes or less, in all genres, including drama, animation, children’s, family, comedy, science fiction and horror.

Flix Snip on Rostelecom will feature 200 short form movies at launch with 20 new titles, films and series, to be added monthly. Content will be localized and dubbed in Russian language.