MADD Licenses ‘My Little Girl’ to LATAM

Turkey’s MADD Entertainment announced that drama series My Little Girl has been picked up by five main broadcasters in Latin America: MEGA TV (Chile), TELEFE (Argentina), LATINA TV (Peru), CANAL10 (Uruguay), and UNITEL (Bolivia).

The series follows a clever 8-year-old girl and her relationship with her unaccountable father in a moving story of self-sacrifice and devotion.