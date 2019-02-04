Up the Ladder: Media Ranch

Media Ranch, the Montreal-based TV production and distribution company, has tapped Louise Juel Severin to launch the company’s Scandinavian office. She joins Media Ranch from Danish broadcaster DR, where she she’s served as Sales Manager of Formats since August 2014. In the newly created role of Vice President, Sales and Acquisitions, Scandinavia, Severin will oversee sales, acquisitions, and general operations for Media Ranch in all Scandinavian territories. She is tasked with acquiring new formats and finished programs for the company.