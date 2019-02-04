Royal TV Society Announces TV Journalism Awards Nominations

The Royal Television Society, a British forum for television and related media, has shortlisted the nominations for its 2019 Television Journalism Awards sponsored by GuestBooker. The BBC tops the list with 24 nominations overall across 16 of the 20 categories, followed by Channel 4 with 12 nominations. The prizes will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by British newsreader and television presenter Mary Nightingale on February 27 at the London Hilton on Park Lane. The awards, which span both news and current affairs, recognize creative and great journalism by organizations whose broadcasts are transmitted on a U.K.-based platform or who create online video content from a U.K. production base.