Federation Kids & Family Closes Deals for ‘Find Me in Paris’

Federation Kids & Family has inked a number of sales agreements with international broadcasters who have picked up tween drama series Find Me in Paris. Seasons one and two of the show were snapped up by RAI (Italy), Quebecor (French-speaking Canada), HBO (Portugal), and SVOD service Showmax (South Africa), while U.S. streaming giant Hulu (which aired the first season in 2018) grabbed season two. Hot TV in Israel also signed on to begin the first season. Find Me in Paris is produced by Federation’s sister company Cottonwood Media with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, B-FILMS, and the Opera National de Paris. It follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-traveling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia who finds herself trapped in modern-day Paris.