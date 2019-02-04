Alfred Haber Gets Int’l Distribution Rights to ‘Aretha!’

Alfred Haber, Inc. has secured the exclusive international distribution TV rights to Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For the Queen of Soul. The two-hour CBS Television Network special is scheduled for broadcast later this year, and will feature GRAMMY winners Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and more as they perform iconic Franklin songs. The special is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry will host.