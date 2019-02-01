CTV Partners With NBCUniversal On ‘The Transplant’

Canadian TV network CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios will be bringing the new medical procedural series The Transplant to CTV’s upcoming broadcast season.

Produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, the series depicts one man’s journey as he joins a new team of doctors while in another country. Production will begin in summer 2019.

Mike Cosentino, president of Content and Programming at Bell Media, remarked, “Following our successful partnerships with NBCU International Studios on Motive and The Disappearance, we were actively looking for another project to collaborate on for the international market and found the perfect series with The Transplant. We look forward to again working with our partners to bring this intriguing new series to the world.”

NBCUniversal will handle distribution outside of Canada.