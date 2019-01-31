Nelvana Secures Distribution Deals For ‘Esme & Roy’

Nelvana secured several international distribution deals for the children’s animated series Esme & Roy.

Originally launched on Treehouse in Canada and on HBO in the U.S. the series has been acquired recently by ARD and ZDF’s joint children’s channel, KiKA, in Germany, where it will air in late fall 2019. The series has also been picked up by Disney Junior Southeast Asia, NRK for Norway, SVT for Sweden, YLE for Finland, Minimini for Poland, HOP for Israel, and DKids for the Middle East and North Africa.

Esme & Roy is distributed internationally by Nelvana, part of Corus Entertainment.