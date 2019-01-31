Armoza Formats Partners With Deeply Superficial

Armoza Formats entered a strategic production partnership with Thierry Lachkar’s new production banner, Deeply Superficial.

As part of the collaboration, the French production company will serve as producer of Armoza’s catalog in France. Formerly the founder and CEO of Shine France, Lachkar was responsible for the long-running French adaptations of series such as Masterchef, The Voice, and The Tunnel.

Armoza Formats CEO Avi Armoza (pictured) remarked, “We are constantly looking for new ways to provide our clients with the solutions they need in the reality of our industry. With Thierry’s experience and knowledge combined with our content and creativity, we look to provide French broadcasters with a unique and compelling package.”