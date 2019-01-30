SPI International Expands Partnership With Skylink

SPI International secured a new agreement with direct-to-home platform Skylink, building on their existing partnership.

Skylink will now make available SPI International’s FilmBox OnDemand to its subscribers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. FilmBox OnDemand’s selection of VoD content will be accessible through the Skylink Live TV app.

Güney Yasavur, chief operating officer at SPI International, remarked, “We have great synergy among both teams and I’m thrilled to see our titles offered through Skylink’s great infrastructure and easy to use OTT applications.”