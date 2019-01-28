HBO Europe Greenlights ‘Beartown’

HBO Europe has decided to move forward with the Swedish original drama Beartown.

Adapted from the novel by Fredrik Backman, the five-part series takes place in a Swedish forest town where a scandal involves a handful of teenage boys and a traumatized young girl. Peter Grönlund (pictured) is set to direct all episodes, while the series’ writers include Anders Weidemann, Antonia Pyk, and Linn Gottfridsson.

Antony Root, EVP of Programming and Production for HBO Europe, said, “Fredrik Backman’s novel combines an utterly compelling story, characters that jump off the page, a unique setting, and the exhilaration and drama of competitive sport, while exploring deeply resonant themes of community, masculinity, youth and hope. In short, it’s dream material for an HBO drama.”

Filmlance International is producing Beartown for HBO Europe.