Gusto TV Launches On STIRR

Gusto Worldwide Media announced the forthcoming launch of Gusto TV on STIRR, the streaming service operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Gusto TV will be the first food-focused channel available to STIRR viewers. The U.S.-based streaming service launched in January across iOS and Android devices, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, and online.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, remarked, “Congratulations to our new partner Sinclair Broadcast Group on their successful launch of their new streaming service. We’re looking forward to stirring things up when Gusto TV rolls out.”

Gusto TV’s roster for STIRR will include food and cooking programming such as One World Kitchen (pictured) and The Urban Vegetarian.