TV France Int’l Revealed The International Export Award Nominees

TV France International will be presenting the 15th Export Awards on March 18, 2019.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates French TV distributors selling programs in three genres: animation, fiction, and documentary. The nominees for the Animation Export Award are GO-N International for Simon, Hari International for season one of Grizzy and the Lemmings, and PGS Entertainment for season one of Monchhichi Tribe.

Nominees for the Documentary Export Award are ARTE Distribution for Becoming Cary Grant, Lucky You for The Origami Code, and ZED for After Hitler. The Fiction Export Award nominees are France tv distribution for season two of Call My Agent!, Mediawan Rights for season one of Missions, and Newen Distribution for season one of Candice Renoir.