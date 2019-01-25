IWC To Produce ‘The Importance Of Being Oscar’

IWC, a Banijay Group company, will produce The Importance of Being Oscar for BBC Two.

The 80-minute documentary explores the Irish writer’s career as well as his controversial life. The Importance of Being Oscarwill feature accounts from Wilde biographers and enthusiasts and dramatic performances of Wilde’s works such as The Importance of Being Earnest and The Picture of Dorian Gray, with a cast including Freddie Fox and Claire Skinner, among others.

Mark Bell, commissioner for BBC Arts, stated, “I am very happy to bring this stylish documentary to BBC Two. Following Wilde’s brilliant rise and using the work itself, the film gives viewers a new perspective and shines a light on both the man and his inspiration.”