FilmRise Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘Sprinter’

FilmRise picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to the coming-of-age drama Sprinter.

Coming from Overbrook Entertainment and Mental Telepathy Pictures, Sprinter tells the story of Akeem Sharp, Jamaica’s next track-and-field sensation, as he attempts to reunite with his mother who has been living as an undocumented U.S. resident.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said, “FilmRise is thrilled to be making this acquisition announcement at the start of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, to put a spotlight on the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation’s partnership with The Sundance Institute Screenwriters’ Intensive, which has helped promote more diversity in filmmaking and films like Sprinter.”