CTE Selects Bomanbridge As Worldwide Distributor For KIX Series

Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE) appointed Bomanbridge Media as the worldwide distributor of two original reality series The Ultimate BROcation (pictured) and Extreme Ends.

Bomanbridge will internationally distribute and license both the original series as well as the format rights. The Ultimate BROcation follows four famous men as they embark on an all-expenses-paid fantasy vacation. Meanwhile, Extreme Ends features four celebrities who experience the most intense events of a city. Both series were produced by KIX.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, commented, “Global broadcasters are hungry for fresh new formats, so we are very pleased to be bringing Celestial’s original programming to our international buyers. The Ultimate BROcationand Extreme Ends have a unique take on celebrity reality content, bringing relevant and highly adaptable programming for other territories.”