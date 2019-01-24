White, Moreno, and Winkler honored at NATPE’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

On Wednesday, January 23, NATPE held its 16th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, which recognizes folks who exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership, independence, and vision through their diverse work. This year’s recipients included entertainment industry veterans Betty White, Rita Moreno, and Henry Winkler, comedian and media mogul Byron Allen, producer and writer Mara Brock Akil, and former chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt. The show was hosted by Access co-host Scott Evans.