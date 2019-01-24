Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum Adds New Doc Category

The Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) has announced the names of 20 projects shortlisted for its expanded Work-in-Progress (WIP) program, which will, for the first time include feature documentaries. This third edition of WIP is an initiative to help filmmakers find post-production funds, sales agents, and film festival support. It will take place March 18-20 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre as part of the 17th annual HAF. The expanded WIP program has doubled the total number of projects to be presented, which used to top out at 10. The shortlist now covers two sections, including 10 feature films and 10 feature documentaries. Among the fiction projects are SUK SUK, To Live To Sing, and Hello! Tapir. Docs include Dear Daughter, LOMA-Our Home, and On High Ice.