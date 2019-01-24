Aldrich Launches Greenhills Media Group

Greenhills Media Group, a new distribution company owned by international distribution specialist Mike Aldrich, has officially launched. Aldrich, a 22-year veteran of the entertainment industry, started out at Sony Music Entertainment in Australia before moving to Europe to work in the TV business. He most recently served as general manager of International Distribution at WTFN Entertainment, where he launched and ran Fred Media, and was responsible for syndicating a number of programs. This new venture, Greenhills Media, launches with eight new titles from producers in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, including Silverfox Networks, Mezzanine Films, Red Touch Media, and more.