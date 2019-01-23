Viacom International Studios Announces Second Season Of ‘N00bees’

Viacom International Studios confirmed a second season of the live-action series N00bees for Nickelodeon Latinoamerica.

Co-produced with Barcelona’s Grupo Mediapro, the second season is written by Marcela Citterio, who’s also written Nickelodeon favorites such as Chica Vampiro and Yo Soy Franky. The series continues to follow the adventures of Silvia, who started her own E-Sports team to compete in the Professional League of Video Games.

The series will be distributed internationally by Viacom International Media Networks Americas.