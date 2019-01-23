Sabbatical Entertainment And Bomanbridge Media Expand Partnership

After a successful partnership in 2017, Sabbatical Entertainment and Bomanbridge Media have decided to expand their collaboration in 2019 to develop kids and factual content.

Sabbatical and Bomanbridge will work together on their first co-production, Majestic Mosques. The series looks at mosques around the world, exploring each building’s history and architecture.

Sonia Fleck, Bomanbridge Media CEO, said, “We are pleased to be expanding the territory distribution on the current catalog, and very excited about the upcoming projects we are co-developing with Sabbatical Entertainment.”