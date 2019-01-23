NATPE Budapest To Deliver Programming Focused On Indies

The next edition of NATPE Budapest International (NBI) will take place from June 24-27, 2019.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, spoke to VideoAge about new developments at the market. “It’s going to be a line-up of events and sessions where independent companies can showcase programming in development, early updates of co-productions currently underway as well as sneak peeks of finished shows that are new to the market,” Bommel commented.

He added, “We believe this brand new and exciting initiative will open up the floor to smaller distributors and producers who want to share the details and preview their new content to acquisitions executives and potential partners in Europe.”