NAB Show Adds White House Correspondents To 2019 Programming

At the upcoming NAB Show, White House reporters will take part in in a panel session titled “Beyond the Briefing Room: Tales From the White House Beat.”

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson, CBS News’ Steven Portnoy, and ABC News’ Cecilia Vega will be interviewed by NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith to discuss the journalistic challenges in covering the current administration.

The panel will take place in Las Vegas on April 9, 2019, during NAB Show in Las Vegas.