GRB Studios Partners With Media Ranch

GRB Studios announced a strategic content alliance with Montreal-based Media Ranch.

In an effort to expand each company’s original IP and distribution operations, GRB Studios and Media Ranch will work to co-develop, co-produce, and co-distribute original unscripted IP, formats, and ready-made factual series. GRB Studios will produce commissioned projects for the U.S., while Media Ranch will produce projects for Canada.

All resulting productions and formats will be distributed by Media Ranch in Europe, CEE, and Scandinavia. Meanwhile, GRB Studios will handle distribution in the U.K., the U.S., and all other international territories.