A+E Partners With PPI For ‘Intervention’ Broadcast Syndication

A+E Networks partnered with PPI Releasing for the U.S. broadcast syndication launch of Intervention.

As part of the agreement, 175 episodes of the series will be launched for syndication in the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

Patrick Vien and Edward Sabin, executive managing directors for A+E Networks, commented, “We acknowledge PPI’s long-running expertise in domestic distribution and are delighted with their commitment to this acclaimed series, a series that highlights one of the most vital and important issues of the day.”