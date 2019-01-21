Alfred Haber Scores New Sales for ’61st Annual GRAMMY Awards ‘

Having previously announced sales to Rogers (Canada), Tencent (China), WOWOW (Japan), and M-Net (Africa), among others, for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, Alfred Haber, Inc. has now secured new international sales deals for the music show. Broadcasters who have recently signed on include 4 Music (U.K.), Turner (Latin America), Foxtel (Australia), Danmark Radio (Denmark), FOX (Southeast Asia), Solar Entertainment Corporation (Philippines), Norwegian Broadcasting (Norway), and TVNZ (New Zealand). The GRAMMY Awards, which are slated to air February 10 on CBS in the U.S., will be hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys. Performers will include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, and Kacey Musgraves.