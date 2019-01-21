A+E Networks Secures Sales in LATAM and U.S. Hispanic Markets

Coming into NATPE 2019, A+E Networks announced that it had secured a number of new programming sales in the LATAM and U.S. Hispanic markets. A new agreement with Direct TV (Latin America) includes David Cassidy: The Last Session, The Clinton Affair, and The 44th President: In His Own Words. Colombian FTA broadcaster Plural TV has licensed Live PD: Police Patrol, as well as biopics Cocaine Godmother and Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland. Finally, in the U.S. Hispanic market, NBC Universo has licensed My Crazy Ex and Storage Wars.