Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks U.K. promoted Berry Liu to director of Ad Sales.

In her new role, Liu will lead the ad sales operations in the U.K. and international markets, while strengthening the company’s relationship with Sky Media and increasing its presence in the Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, and Central Eastern Europe.

Liu joined the company in 2012 as Ad Sales and Sponsorship manager, and was promoted to head of Ad Sales U.K. and International in 2015.