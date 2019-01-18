MIPTV Names France As Country Of Honor

MIPTV announced France as this year’s Country of Honor for the Cannes international market.

The MIPTV Country of Honor programming will include conferences and promotional events focused on France’s TV industry. According to TV France International, French TV programming earned a total revenue of 325 million euros in foreign markets in 2017.

Laurine Garaude, director of Television Division at Reed MIDEM, stated, “Over the years, French production has taken a growing share of the international market in every genre, from animation to documentary, formats and, of course, drama series. French creators and producers are developing more and more programs with international appeal without sacrificing that undefinable French touch.”

MIPTV will take place from April 8-11, 2019.