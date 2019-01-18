Kew Media Acquires ‘Leaving Neverland’

Kew Media Distribution picked up the international distribution rights to Leaving Neverland.

Co-produced by Channel 4 and HBO, the two-part documentary tells the stories of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, two men who reported being sexually abused by Michael Jackson. Featuring interviews with Safechuck and Robson, as well as their family members, Leaving Neverland explores the emotional difficulty both men encountered in sharing their abuse. The documentary series will air on HBO and Channel 4 in the spring.

The distribution deal with Kew Media excludes rights for the U.K. and U.S.